Gov’t terminates contracts of suspended Uganda Airlines managers

Government has terminated the contracts of Uganda Airlines' suspended management managers, nearly a year after they were asked to step aside. Transport State minister Fred Byamukama confirmed the development then added that members of the board of directors had agreed to voluntarily relinquish the jobs. The matter has now been forwarded to the Inspector General of Government for investigations to determine if any prosecutions will result for those found culpable for offences.