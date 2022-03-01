Gov’t removes barricades from Old taxi park, owners to be compensated

The Kampala Capital City Authority last evening removed the barricades at the newly renovated Old taxi park, days after they were imposed thereby individuals claiming ownership of the land there. According to the authority spokesperson Juliet Muwanguzi says the land developers will now wait for at least 12 months before the government responds to their compensation concerns. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is reportedly involved in negotiating a compensation claim for the landowners. The removal of these barricades creates more space for taxi operators, to carry out their activities.