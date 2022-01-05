Gov’t cuts back on tough anti-COVID-19 protocols at entry border points

The Government has cut down on the charges of Covid-19 testing from 30 dollars to 25 dollars at the entry border points, following a three-day sit-down strike by trucker drivers entering Uganda from Kenya. However, those crossing Uganda's borders through Entebbe International Airport will still pay 30 dollars for a test. As FRANCIS JJINGOreports, this has done little to cut back on the 50-kilometre traffic jam stretching past Malaba into Kenya.