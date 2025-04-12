Gov’t commissions Shs72Bn Saka Bridge to boost regional connectivity

The government has commissioned the 72-billion-shilling Saka Bridge on the border between Pallisa District and Kaliro District over River Mpologoma. The bridge is intended to connect the Bukedi and Busoga regions, aiming to boost business and improve access to service delivery in schools and health centers. The First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, who represented the President at the event, commissioned the structure, which is expected to enhance access to Pallisa Town Council. The construction work is being carried out by Arab Contractors.