Gov’t asks NGOs to increase support to refugees

The Commissioner for Refugees in the Prime Minister's Office has called on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to increase their support for Uganda’s refugee population, which exceeds 1.7 million. This plea comes as the country faces a growing influx of refugees, particularly in the 13 government-designated settlements. The call was made during the launch of ARDRA Uganda's 2023–2030 strategic plan.