Good samaritans rush to assist abandoned child with health condition

A child in Busia district who was reportedly mistreated and rejected by his father over his diabetic condition has received some help. NTV and the Daily Monitor ran Romano Bwire’s story, highlighting his ordeal at the hands of his dad. The 13-year-old in Bwaliro village in Lunyo sub-county, said his father starved and beat him and he had scars on his body. The Sonia Nabeta Foundation will provide him with free medical supplies, food and school fees.