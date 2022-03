GOLD MINING: Chinese firm Wagagai to invest Shs700b

Over 700 bn shillings will be invested by a Chinese firm Wagagai mining, targeting mining, flotation and smelting and processing of Gold in upper vale close, Alupe village in Busia district. The company was issued a free zones developers' license and the executive director now says, upon being granted tax incentives, importation of necessary equipment for the construction of a processing plant is next.