Fuel station guard killed in the wee hours, gun stolen

Police is investigating a murder case in which a Security personnel guarding a fuel station in Jinja City was today killed by unknown assailants in the wee hours today morning. Speaking to NTV, James Mubii the police Spokesperson Kiira region, said that the thugs made off with a gun belonging to the now deceased security guard. Eye witnesses say that the thugs came at around 5 am but their motive unto now is not yet clear.