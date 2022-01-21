Fuel dealers warned against overcharging clients

The Minister of National Guidance Information and Information Dr Chris Baryomunsi has asked business people not to charge highly for fuel when the situation returns to normal. Baryomunsi says that the fuel trucks are being cleared at the border points and the crisis is expected to be clear in about seven to ten days, the situation will be okay. He has also asked Ugandans to continue observing the standard operating procedures in the fight against covid19 as the country's economy fully reopens on Monday. He spoke to journalists in Kampala.