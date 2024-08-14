Former Presidential Adviser Tamale Mirundi Dies at 60

The country woke up to the sad news of the death of Tamale Mirundi, the former Presidential Press Secretary and later presidential adviser. Mirundi died on Tuesday at 11:40 PM at Kisubi Hospital. He was 60 years old. Tamale’s elder brother, John Ssali Ssembuya, says he had recently mended fences on his deathbed to work for President Museveni again. Despite being appointed as a presidential adviser after being dropped from the President's press secretary role, he underrated the new job and often described it as worthless.