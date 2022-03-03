Former militia in Rwenzori cautioned against rebel activities

Former militia members of the ADF, Kirumira mutima in the mountains of Rwenzori among others who were given amnesty, have been cautioned not to re-engage in any rebel activities. Mr Basaliza Araali, the Demobilization and Resettlement Team Leader in the Rwenzori region while handing over resettlement packages to 15 out of 83 former combatants at Karugutu town council in Ntoroko, said amnesty is given once and there’s no excuse for those that got amnesty and then decided to re-engage in rebel activities unless they have been captured and taken back to the bush.