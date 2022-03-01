Former LRA commander Kwoyelo protests lengthy trial

The hearing of a case against captured former Lord’s Resistance Army rebel, Thomas Kwoyelo resumed today, before the International Crimes Division of the High Court, after a two-year. The court session will see the cross-examination of 13 expert witnesses in Kampala over the next 2 weeks before the proceedings return to the Northern city of Gulu. In today's process, Kwoyelo accused the court of denying him justice by dragging the process for over 13 years, prompting the accused to ask to be transferred to the International Criminal Court, as Jackson Onyango reports