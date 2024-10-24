Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 Education University students fear joblessness over AI rise
  • 2 National Court awards Kakwenza Shs50m for torture
  • 3 Education Govt to harmonise Makerere university staff salaries
  • 4 National Ssenyonyi wants probe into Shs550b Atiak sugar deal
  • 5 National Drama as Speaker Among, Ssenyonyi clash over Coffee Bill