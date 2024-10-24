Five suspects committed to the high court for Ndiga clan head trial

The trial of the six people accused of killing Ndiga Clan head Lwomwa Daniel Bbosa has resumed today. The case was adjourned on October 3rd; after the prosecution told the court that this was to allow them to prepare papers to commit the accused persons to the High Court for trial. The accused persons include the key suspect Tabula Luggya, Noah Luggya, Harriet Nakiguli, Joseph Nakabale, Ezra Mayanja and Milly Naluwenda, the Secretary to the Kisekwa Cultural Court of Buganda. However, the DPP has discontinued charges against Naluwemba.The five remaining relatives from one family have been committed to the High Court to stand trial.