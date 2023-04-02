Five die in accident as lorry crashes 5 vehicles in Buloba

The Traffic police at Buloba Police station are looking into a fatal traffic crash that occurred near Buloba Forest Park, which claimed the lives of five people. Preliminary findings indicate that motor vehicle registration number UAX 628S Scania loaded with packed water from Kampala side heading to Mityana had a tire Burst and lost control and rammed into five motor vehicles; killing five people on spot. Several unidentified victims were rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical care.