Fishermen ditch boats, fishing at landing sites over high fuel prices

Nearly two weeks after the country started experiencing a fuel shortage, fishermen in Buikwe district say they cannot work because the high prices are not good for business. Kiyindi, one of the 52 landing sites in Buikwe District, attracts a lot of people buying and selling merchandise. The fishermen say the UPDF fisheries protection unit does not allow them to fish near the shores but because of the fuel shortage, they cannot go far into the lake and even then, there is no guarantee that they will catch anything.