First time MP David Kabanda looks back on success in the house

David Kabanda is the Member of Parliament for Kasambya County, who says his first term as Member of Parliament has been a learning process, as most of the MPs are first-timers, so they have had to learn on the job. Kabanda is advising fellow MPs struggling for space to speak on the floor of the house to use the very techniques they used to convince the electorate to catch the speaker’s eye. We spoke with David Kabanda about his first term as MP.