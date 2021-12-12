Fire guts property worth millions in Wobulenzi

Property worth millions of shillings has been lost in a fire that gutted a commercial building in Wobulenzi town council in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The building housing several businesses including a photo studio, a boutique, a hair salon and a bar was torched to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be established but it is suspected to have been caused by an electrical shock. By the time a police fire brigade arrived at the scene, there was nothing to save.