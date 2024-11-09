Finance Ministry signs €126M loan for Lusalira-Ssembabule road

The Ministry of Finance has signed a €126 million loan agreement with Citi Bank to finance the construction of the 97-kilometer Lusalira-Ssembabule Road project. This project is expected to connect the national road network to the western region of the country, where ongoing oil, gas, and gold mining projects are located. The loan facility is expected to be repaid over a 10-year period at a 6% annual interest rate with a 5% margin, reports Collins Muhwezi.