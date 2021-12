Finance Ministry presents projected budget of UGX 43tn for FY 2022/2023

The Ministry of Finance has presented a projected budget of UGX 43tn for 2022/23 financial year. This represents a UGX 1.6tn decline from the the 2021/22 financial year budget. The next budget is projected to focus on full monetisation of the Ugandan economy through involvement of rural households into commercial agriculture, industrialisation and market access.