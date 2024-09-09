Finance minister recommends technology adoption at 8th annual procurement summit

The procurement sector players have been urged to embrace technology for faster, easier, and more efficient work. The call was made by finance state minister Amos Lugolobi during the 8th Annual Procurement Summit in Kampala. The procurement sector players under their umbrella body Institute of Procurement Professionals of Uganda (IPPU) summit was held to chart ways how to integrate sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation into their procurement processes to promote environmentally responsible practices, reduce carbon footprints, and foster economic growth in sustainable sectors.