Finance Minister presents 52.7 Trillion Shilling budget for 2023-2024

On Thursday, the Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, presented the budget for the financial year 2023/24, amounting to UGX 52.7 trillion. Kasaija highlighted that UGX 22 billion has been allocated for the settlement of outstanding arrears owed to medical interns and senior house officers. Meanwhile, the public debt stock is projected to rise to 89 trillion shillings within a fortnight, surpassing the current figure of 80 trillion shillings recorded in March.