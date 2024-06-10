FDC’S ROAD TO 2026: Mobilisation and registration drive for members launched

The Forum of Democratic Change has today launched a countrywide mobilization and registration of members' campaigns at their headquarters in Najjanankumbi. FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat revealed that all party cards previously issued have been canceled and members should re-register. However, strict terms and conditions have been set up for Erias Lukwago, who heads the FDC - Katonga faction, and its chairperson Wasswa Biriggwa, if they are to decide to rejoin the mainstream in Najjanankumbi.