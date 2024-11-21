FDC leaders plan march to Kenyan High Commission over Besigye's abduction

Leaders of the Katonga Road-based Forum for Democratic Change Party faction have announced plans to march to the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala on Monday to demand an explanation for the abduction of Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide, Obeid Lutale. They also revealed intentions to raise the matter on the floor of Parliament and pursue legal action against the governments of both Kenya and Uganda. This comes after the leaders visited Besigye at Luzira Prison, where he is currently being held.