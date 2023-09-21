FDC Divisions: Will the once powerful opposition party weather the storm?

The Forum for Democratic Change is still in the news for its internal problems which are threatening to tear the party apart. As the beacon of the opposition against the NRM for years, this impasse threatens its unity, public perception, and its role in Uganda's political future. From what we now know, it stems from allegations that some party members took money from dubious sources. Tonight Walter Mwesigye speaks to Professor Gerald Karyeija, who thinks past leaders of the FDC have denied the party a chance to stand alone.