Farmers trained to combat landslides in Rwenzori mountains

Farmers in mountainous areas of Rwenzori in Bunyangabu district and nearby districts are being trained on how to manage landslides that have caused havoc in the region. According to local leaders, the problem has persisted because residents have no idea how to manage it. With support from Common Ground, a development partner, farmers are being trained on soil management in hilly areas. Additionally, residents have been trained in social services like constructing community access roads to reach markets and health facilities. Last month, Bunyangabu district lost four people in landslides, and many farmers lost their crops in the disaster.