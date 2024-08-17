Farmers tipped on how to improve livestock quality

Farmers have been advised to embrace research and technology in livestock production to maximize their benefits. According to NARO, farmers involved in livestock production should not only focus on obtaining a single product but can also apply technology to generate multiple products from livestock waste, among other innovations. This call came as NARO and the International Livestock Research Institute signed a memorandum of understanding to promote livestock development through complementary research, institutional development, and capacity-building skills.