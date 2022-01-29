Family appeals over ailing police officer’s condition

The relatives of Robert Mukebezi, a traffic officer who was shot by a UPDF soldier, says he is not in a good condition. Some of them are even asking UPDF authorities to ensure that there is justice for Mukebezi by arresting the person who allegedly shot him in the leg, leading to his amputation. As JUMA KIRYA reports, the incoming Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime has expressed interest in investigating Mukebezi's shooting to its conclusion.