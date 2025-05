Family and friends bid farewell to Rajiv Ruparelia

Family and friends of the late Rajiv Ruparelia gathered at the Hindu Crematorium grounds in Lugogo for his cremation in a moving ceremony. Many had come to remember the impact the 35-year-old tycoon had before his life was tragically taken in a fiery car crash over the weekend. The final send-off also saw the deceased's father, Sudhir Ruparelia, join the pallbearers. Jorram Paul Ssonko was there and filed this report.