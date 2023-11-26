Extrajudicial killings: UWA defends itself against Benet community accusations | Panorama

The longstanding standoff between the Benet and the Uganda Wildlife Authority in the Mt. Elgon Game Park highlights the fault lines apparent when land and natural resources relied upon by indigenous communities become gazetted as protected areas by the government. A prevailing climate of mutual mistrust increases the vulnerability of the community to violence and rights abuses. Evidently, accountability for high-handed law enforcement is essential to mitigate this tragedy of the commons.