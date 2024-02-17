Exploring alternative pathways after O-level

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) continues to release the results of last year’s national exams, which were taken by 1,224,371 learners, with the latest being the results of the Uganda Certificate of Education. Now, the question on many parents’ minds is how to help their children progress to the next level of education, considering their performance and financial strength as factors in this decision. While some sections of society still undermine the role of vocational studies in educational progression, we bring you the stories of people who have pursued this path and are now living testimonies of success.