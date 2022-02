Experts weigh in on the continued militarization of police

There are political analysts who believe that president Museveni appointed Maj. Gen Abel Kandiho as the new Chief of Joint Staff of police to protect him from the increasing criticism on his human rights record which earned him sanctions from the US government. Kandiho, the former Chief of Military Intelligence is now the Chief of Joint Staff in the Uganda Police Force, replacing Maj. Gen Jackson Bakasumba.