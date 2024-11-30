Experts analyse the steps to 10-fold strategy

NTV Uganda, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, hosted the annual Ministry of Finance Economic Summit, focusing on financing Uganda's ambitious Tenfold Growth Strategy. This strategy aims to expand Uganda's economy from USD 50 billion in FY 2023/2024 to USD 500 billion over the next 15 years. It is a key pillar of the National Development Plan IV, aligned with Uganda's Vision 2040. During the summit, experts emphasized critical issues necessary to achieve this growth target, including reducing budget cuts, optimizing natural resources, and assessing the impact of tax exemptions. They agreed that addressing these challenges is vital for ensuring sustainable economic growth and long-term resilience.