Expectant mothers: Gogonyo ward has one delivery bed

The country’s health care system continues to be shrunk especially in rural areas, with no medicine in these facilities and poor conditions. Gogonyo health centre 3 in Pallisa district is one of those still grappling with such problems. At this health facility, expectant mothers and health workers have raised complaints of an alarming situation in the maternity wards, where they have one delivery bed and the doctors lack adequate equipment to help during delivery. Now through humanitarian activists, the centre has received midwife kits worth 10 million shillings to help reduce the problem of inadequate equipment.