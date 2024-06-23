Erias Lukwago deems NEMA evictions illegal and improper

Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago says Kampala Capital City Authority will tomorrow hold a meeting with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) leadership, over Lubigi swamp evictions which left hundreds of people homeless. During his Sunday visit to the Bwaise III village, where NEMA evictions are expected to continue this week. Lukwago faulted NEMA for breaching during the eviction operations, urging the environment body to halt the operations, until all current legal gaps are settled.