ERA introduces special tariff for domestic consumers

The Electricity Regulatory Authority has announced an a-one-percent reduction in electricity tariffs for 2022. The Executive Director, Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority, Dr, Ziriya Tibalwa Waako told journalists in Kampala that the authority is introducing a new affordable tariff, known as the cooking tariff to encourage domestic consumers to use electricity ranging between 81-15 kilowatts. ERA will also implement a pilot direct purchase of power in Buiikwe and Kapeeka industrial parks at five US cents per kilowatt-hour.