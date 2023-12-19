Entebbe leaders call for full town beautification ahead of NAM Summit

Entebbe Municipality leaders have asked the government team that is in charge of the preparations for the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Uganda next month not only to beautify Entebbe Airport but also to attend to other parts of the town. According to Entebbe Municipality mayor Fabrice Rulinda and Entebbe municipality MP Michael Kakembo, the preparations are only targeting the airport and main road, yet hotels among other facility infrastructure are in a sorry state.