Entebbe Grade A Hospital in dire state of disrepair

Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital authorities have been compelled to close down operations at Entebbe Grade A Hospital due to its sorry state. The institution, which has been handling rabies cases, as well as patients of diabetes, HIV and Tuberculosis, features a leaking roof, and discolored walls as Ivan Walunyolo reports. #NTVNews #NTVTonight #NTVWeekendEdition