Electric vehicle company Spiro buys kits for the run

The annual Kabaka Birthday run will take place on 6th April this year under the theme of protecting the girl child from HIV. Now, Spiro, an electric vehicle company aimed at climate conservation last evening, bought kits for the Kabaka run as they joined the cause to protect the girl child from HIV. Spiro director David Opio says his company is committed to the cause and called on men to take the lead in the protection of the girl child.