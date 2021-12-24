Egypt-Uganda model farm commissioned in Kisozi

The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has said he will advocate for the banning of local cattle markets because they are a source of disease. Tumwebaze was speaking at the commissioning of the Egypt-Uganda joint model farm, established on the UPDF Katonga farm, at Kisozi in Gomba district. The deputy chief of mission at the Egyptian embassy in Uganda says they are committed to strengthening the relationship between the two countries and shall continue supporting the farm through technical support to advance the technology.