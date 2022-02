EGG BOY: Who is the young scam artist social media is talking about?

The picture of him sitting on a pavement next to an empty bucket with several broken eggs lying on the ground is heart-rending, to say the least. People on social media are calling him the “Egg-Boy”. With his head leaning on his hand, he looks like the whole world is sitting on his little shoulders. This young man has been the recipient of a flood of sympathy with Good Samaritans giving him money to make up for his loss.