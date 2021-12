Education ministry warns against misusing SACCO funds

The commissioner in charge of private schools in the ministry of education Ismail Mulindwa has urged the management of Walimu teachers SACCO to ensure that all funds that were embezzled, money amounting to up to 3.5 billion shillings, is recovered. So far the Sacco has received 17 Billion shillings out of the 25billion shillings promised by government. They held their annual general meeting at Walimu headquarters in Najeera, Kampala.