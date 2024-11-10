East Congo residents pleased by UPDF operation

Months after the UPDF and their Congolese counterparts took over parts of eastern DR Congo in a bid to end the Allied Democratic Front forces, life is slowly returning to normal. A peak into the life of many locals there shows that untill recently they had to endure road blocks mounted by the rebels, where they were forced to pay tax. The combined army operation has since withdrawn these roadblocks and many are slowly building their lives through trade and agriculture. The UPDF provided us with this video.