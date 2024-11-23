East African governments urged to set up regional migration protocols

Member States of the East African Community have been urged to establish a regional mechanism to address migration issues affecting East Africa's labor market. According to Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, the issue of migration has been a challenge for the entire region. Kadaga made this call during the inauguration of the first-ever East African Community Regional Consultative Process. This forum is intended to guide the region on the best practices for enhancing the free movement of people within the community, with the International Organization for Migration and the UN Migration Agency playing a supporting role.