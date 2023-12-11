East Africa seeks $500 billion to fight climate change by 2030

The East African Community member states have asked for at least 500 billion US dollars to deal with the effects of climate change by 2030. This cost is estimated to be the second highest in Africa. This revelation came as world leaders, including those from East Africa, met in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, to find ways of financing the crises caused by the calamity. Our Reporter Jjingo Francis is in Dubai from where he compiled this report