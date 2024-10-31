EALA representatives introduce bill to enable research on drug manufacturing

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly have moved to enact a law for the promotion of local production of medicines in the East African region. They are concerned that with less than 20% market share of the local pharmaceuticals, the region is dangerously exposed to the goodwill of foreigners. It has been observed by the members of the East African Legislative Assembly that a boost in the local pharmaceutical capacity will ease accessibility to safer medicines by kicking out counterfeits.