EAC summit endorses first female Secretary General

The East African Community Summit has formally endorsed Veronica Mueni Nduva as the new secretary general in an Extra-Ordinary Summit held virtually. The meeting, dubbed the 23rd ordinary summit, was chaired by the president of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit, and was held through zoom. It had been called to consider the appointment of a new Secretary General following the exit of Dr Peter Mathuki, on March 8, this year. Veronica Mueni Nduva becomes the first female secretary general and will serve out the term of office of Dr Mathuki, which expires on 25th April 2026.