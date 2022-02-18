EAC set to miss 2024 deadline for monetary union implementation

The East African community could miss out on the 2024 deadline set for the implementation of the monetary union. The East African legislative assembly parliamentary committee on accounts is concerned that the delay is due to lengthy processes and decision making by the council of ministers. The monetary union envisages the establishment of a single currency and an East African central bank. Jjingo Francis has details from Arusha Tanzania.