Drama at KCCA as councilors find chambers locked

The interim appointments come after the drama unfolded at KCCA’s City Hall, as Councilors arrived for a scheduled council sitting only to find the council chambers locked. This followed a failed stakeholders' meeting, summoned by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, to address the leadership vacuum at KCCA after the dismissal of top officials Dorothy Kisaka and David Luyimbazi. Despite a directive from KCCA's governance department to postpone the scheduled council sitting, Council Speaker Zahara Luyirika dismissed the order, claiming she was not officially notified. The Councilors have now resolved to reconvene on Tuesday next week, as David Ijjo, who closely followed today’s events, reports.