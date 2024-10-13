Dr Crispus Kiyonga calls Nyakasura alumni to help rebuild school

Makerere University chancellor Dr. Crispus Kiyonga has called upon the old students of Nyakasura School to fund and support the renovation of the school to make it a better place for students to stay. Dr Kiyonga says that the school dormitories and water systems are in bad shape, and old students need to support the school with renovation and facelifts. This was during the Nyakasura School Alumni League played yesterday at Booma playground in Fort Portal.