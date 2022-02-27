Dokolo school officials face arrest over corruption

A number of local government officials from Dokolo district could face arrests following reports implicating them of extorting money from government-aided schools in the district. During an impromptu monitoring visit to the district by the state minister for Education in charge of sports Denis Hamson Obua, it was reported that some local government officials have been extorting money sent by the government to carry out minor repairs in schools. The minister has given a 2 days ultimatum to the officials to return the money or face arrest.